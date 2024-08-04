West Ham plot bargain move for two-time Champions League winner

West Ham United are keen on signing the former Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired last month. West Ham are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to Football Insider, West Ham want to add more quality and experience to the dressing room and they have identified the former Spanish international as a target.

Roberto is a proven performer at the highest level, and he has been a key player for Barcelona over the years. He is versatile enough to play in the midfield as well as a full-back. His experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable additions to the West Ham dressing room as well.

Sergi Roberto could have a galvanising effect

The Hammers will be hoping to push for domestic trophies next season and they will look to secure European qualification as well. The former Barcelona player will certainly help them improve on and off the pitch.

He has won multiple major trophies throughout his career including seven league titles and two Champions League trophies. He has the experience of competing in big games regularly. West Ham could use a leader like him next season.

Although the versatile Spaniard is in the twilight stages of his career, he could prove to be a good addition in the short term.

Meanwhile, Roberto has proven himself in La Liga over the years and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him. West Ham have an ambitious project and they have appointed a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui. Roberto could be tempted to join them if a suitable offer is presented.