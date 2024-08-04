West Ham closing in on £27.5m double transfer swoop with medicals confirmed

West Ham United are closing in on the double signing of Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez, with both players undergoing medicals.

The Hammers have been in desperate need of a new striker this summer and finally appear to have got their man in Fullkrug, who scored 15 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions to help Dortmund finish fifth in the Bundesliga and reach the Champions League final.

In Rodriguez, meanwhile, West Ham are signing a player with two Copa America medals and a World Cup crown under his belt with Argentina, now a free agent after his Real Betis contract expired.

Fullkrug and Rodriguez undergoing West Ham medicals

After some initial travel issues, both players are now undergoing medicals with their signings expected to be confirmed soon.

“Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez are undergoing medicals on Sunday ahead of finalising their moves to West Ham,” said Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

“It is understood travel issues delayed their arrivals on Saturday and there are no issues with the deals. All being well, formal announcements could come in the next 24-48 hours.

“Fullkrug is joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee worth £27.5m. Rodriguez is a free agent after he left Real Betis at the end of his contract.”