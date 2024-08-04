West Ham handed major transfer boost in deal to sign Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United could be on the verge of completing a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The Hammers have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window. The club have already made four signings, including bringing in Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, winger Luis Guilherme and centre-back Max Kilman make up Julen Lopetegui’s other additions.

Despite spending £85 million (TM), the Hammers aren’t done there. Looking to bring in a proven goalscorer to finally relieve the pressure on Michail Antonio, Lopetegui is targeting an ambitious move for Germany international Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old had an excellent season for Dortmund scoring 16 goals in 46 games in all competitions. His fine form was rewarded by being included in Germany’s EUROs squad, and although the hosts failed to go all the way, Fullkrug did his reputation no harm after scoring two group-stage goals against Scotland and Switzerland.

West Ham closing in on Niclas Fullkrug as Dortmund set for talks to sign German’s replacement

Now wanted in the Premier League, Fullkrug, who has two years left on his contract at Dortmund, appears destined for the London Stadium.

The Hammers are inching closer to confirming a deal for the powerful striker with Dortmund already working to bring in the 31-year-old’s replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from German outlet BILD, via Fichajes, who claim the Black and Yellows have identified Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier as the player capable of filling the void left by the departing Fullkrug.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate also had a brilliant individual campaign last time out — scoring 16 Bundesliga goals from 29 starts.

Talks between the two German clubs are expected to begin immediately after Fullkrug’s move to West Ham is confirmed.