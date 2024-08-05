£27million ace says no to West Ham transfer

West Ham United are looking to sign a new defender this summer.

The Hammers have already added Max Kilman to their squad but they are looking for a new centre-back to partner with the former Wolves captain.

The east Londoners struggled at the back last season and after the three relegated teams, they conceded the most goals in the Premier League.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has realised that the defense needs an overhaul and he is working towards signing his transfer targets.

According to GiveMeSport, Toulouse defender Logan Costa and Red Bull Salzburg star Oumar Solet have been identified by the Hammers as their defensive targets.

The Premier League club have shifted focus to the above mentioned players because they have failed in their pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Hammers have signed Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Crysencio Summerville this summer while Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez are on their way to the London Stadium as well.

It has been a summer of change at the club that started with the departure of former manager David Moyes.

The report has mentioned that Juventus are involved in talks to sign Todibo from Nice, making it difficult for the Hammers to compete with the Italian giants.

The player is keen on a move to the Serie A and that is why the Hammers have identified other targets to strengthen their defense.

West Ham are still waiting to see if they can sign Todibo from the French club but their interest comes from hope rather than confidence.

The Hammers had earlier agreed a deal to sign the player on loan with an option to buy him permanently for £27million but they failed in talks to seal the deal, allowing Juventus to enter the race.