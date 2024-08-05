Alfie Gilchrist has reportedly agreed to join Sheffield United on loan.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the 20-year-old will team up with Chris Wilder’s Blades in the Championship next season.

The young defender was promoted to the Blues’ senior first-team at the end of last year and made his competitive debut during the closing stages of a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on December 27.

Going on to make another 16 appearances for the club, the academy graduate scored his first-ever goal for the club during a 6-0 thumping over Everton at the end of last season.

However, unlikely to continue his development playing a squad role behind the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, Gilchrist must now use his important status with Sheffield United as a platform to show Enzo Maresca what he is capable of.

The Blades’ Championship campaign will kick off with an away tie against Preston North End on Friday 9th August.