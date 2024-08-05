Chelsea defender agrees loan move to Sheffield United

Alfie Gilchrist has reportedly agreed to join Sheffield United on loan.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the 20-year-old will team up with Chris Wilder’s Blades in the Championship next season.

The young defender was promoted to the Blues’ senior first-team at the end of last year and made his competitive debut during the closing stages of a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on December 27.

Going on to make another 16 appearances for the club, the academy graduate scored his first-ever goal for the club during a 6-0 thumping over Everton at the end of last season.

Alfie Gilchrist celebrates after scoring their sixth goal against Everton during a Premier League clash.

However, unlikely to continue his development playing a squad role behind the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, Gilchrist must now use his important status with Sheffield United as a platform to show Enzo Maresca what he is capable of.

The Blades’ Championship campaign will kick off with an away tie against Preston North End on Friday 9th August.

