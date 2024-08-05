Blow for Arsenal, Man United set to sign attacking prodigy this week

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Chido Obi-Martin this week.

According to Football Insider, the 16-year-old is set to sign an agreement with the Red Devils and he will undergo his medical with the club as well.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a lucrative proposal for him and the player has accepted it. Initially, he was expected to agree on a new deal with Arsenal but he has chosen to leave the north London club and join Manchester United.

The Red Devils have offered him a clear pathway to the first team and he is convinced with their plans for his development.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across England and he has a bright future ahead of himself he could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the near future.

German giants Bayern Munich were keen on signing the player as well. Obi-Martin attracted the attention of the top clubs around Europe after scoring 32 goals in 18 matches for the Arsenal under 18s.

Chido Obi-Martin would be a future investment

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent for the bright future and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Manchester United in the near future.

The attacker will turn 17 in November and he will sign professional terms with the Red Devils then.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and the 16-year-old will look to fulfil his tremendous potential with them. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can nurture him properly and groom him into an important first team player.

Arsenal will be thoroughly disappointed to lose out on a promising young talent like Obi-Martin. He could have been an important player for them in the coming seasons.