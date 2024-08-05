Arsenal and Liverpool showing strong interest in 29-year-old midfielder

French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown significant interest in signing the 29-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The midfielder is available on a free transfer and he could prove to be a bargain buy for them.

Signing a player of his quality and experience for free would represent an excellent business for both clubs. Liverpool need to bring in a quality replacement for Thiago Alcantara who left the club earlier this summer.

The French international certainly fits the profile and he will add physicality, control and composure to the Liverpool midfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need midfield depth as well. Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems this past season and Jorginho is in the twilight stages of his career. Both clubs need to invest in a quality central midfielder and the 29-year-old French international would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Signing him on a free transfer would allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Adrien Rabiot would improve Arsenal and Liverpool

Meanwhile, the midfielder has played for big clubs throughout his career and he knows what it takes to succeed at clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League and win trophies with the English giants in the near future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to push for major trophies next season and Rabiot could help them compete at the highest level. He has the skillset to adapt to English football quickly and transform the two sides.