Aston Villa are struggling to sell Jhon Duran before the start of the season.

The Villains put the Colombian striker up for sale as a way to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s strict rules of Profit and Sustainability (PSR).

However, Unai Emery’s side have seen interest dissipate and with their season just 12 days away from starting, concerns they may not be able to resolve the striker’s future are beginning to mount.

West Ham and Chelsea withdraw Jhon Duran interest

West Ham recently came within touching distance of recruiting the 20-year-old with Chelsea also having a long-standing interest. Both clubs have now withdrawn their interest though.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the London-based duo have taken a step back from Duran with their focus shifting toward other targets.

The Hammers are on the verge of confirming the signing of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund with Chelsea recently opening talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Samu Omorodion.

Duran’s future at Villa Park remains a mystery. The young striker’s recent social media activity which saw him make a West Ham-related hand gesture is likely to prompt discontent among Villa fans.

Emery will have his work cut out to seamlessly reintegrate Duran should the Spaniard be forced to start the season with wantaway South American among his options.