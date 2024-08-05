Atletico Madrid ‘close’ to reaching agreement with Man City for Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are reportedly closing in on reaching an agreement with Manchester City to sign Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine striker is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad amid concerns he won’t be able to rival Erling Haaland for the outright striking role.

Although the South American started 32 Premier League games last season, the majority of those appearances came as an attacking midfielder behind Haaland, and clearly not keen to repeat that next season, the 24-year-old is inching closer to leaving the Sky Blues after two years.

Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Man City’s Julian Alvarez

Rumoured to be also be a summer target for Arsenal, Atletico Madrid are hoping City’s rivalry with the Gunners will propel them to the front of the queue.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported the South American’s final fee has yet to be agreed but both clubs are negotiating a deal that would be worth at least £70 million.

Alvarez has four years left on his contract and, according to Spotrac, earns £100,000-per week.

Atletico Madrid are also finalising their recent agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher. The England international is set to undergo a medical ahead of his £33 million transfer.