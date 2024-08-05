Chelsea to compete with Aston Villa for 16-goal forward this summer

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the TSG Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

The 21-year-old had an impressive season last year, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus as well.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the striker is valued at around €25-30 million. Chelsea and Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

Chelsea need to bring in a reliable goal scorer who can lead the line for them. Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming for them since joining the club from Villarreal and the Blues need an upgrade. The 21-year-old German striker would be a superb long-term investment for them and he could transform them in the final third.

Aston Villa and Chelsea need Maximilian Beier

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need more support for Ollie Watkins. They have been overly dependent on the England international for goals. The 21-year-old striker could share the goal-scoring burden with Watkins and improve Aston Villa going forward.

They will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season and Aston Villa must look to bring in quality signings this summer. The reported €25-30 million asking price could look like a major bargain if the striker manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Chelsea has had two mediocre seasons and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will hope to finish in the top four and do well in the domestic competitions. Signing a quality striker would give them a great chance of doing well next season. They have a talented squad and they could succeed with a couple of of intelligent additions this summer.