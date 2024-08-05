Conor Gallagher has agreed a transfer from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The England international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa linked with his signature.

Chelsea also offered Gallagher a two-year contract extension with a third year on option, but the 24-year-old wasn’t convinced about his role at the club.

Now, according to BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid after the two clubs came to an agreement on a £33m offer last week.

Despite Gallagher having just one year left on his deal, that fee is understood to be discounted in comparison to other English clubs, with Chelsea hesitant to sell to a direct rival.

Gallagher’s move brings an end to an 18-year stay at Stamford Bridge, with the midfielder making 95 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists.

The midfielder also enjoyed productive loan spells with Charlton Athletic (2019/20), Swansea City (2019/20), West Brom (2020/21) and Crystal Palace (2021/22) during his time in England.

Gallagher will be Chelsea’s seventh major departure of the summer, following Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva out the Stamford Bridge exit door.