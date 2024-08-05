Chelsea will reportedly continue talks with Napoli over a potential deal to sign Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Nigerian striker for over a year and although an agreement still hasn’t been reached, fans are beginning to sense this window could finally be the time the African moves to London.

Todd Boehly is desperate to sign an outright goalscorer but has been forced to rely on the inexperienced Nicolas Jackson after the Senegalese forward moved from Villarreal last summer.

Chelsea working on Victor Osimhen deal regardless of Samu Omorodion transfer

However, looking to bolster Enzo Maresca’s attacking options, Chelsea not only remain interested in Osimhen, but they’re also actively working on a deal to sign 20-year-old Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

The transfer merry-go-round also involves Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez. The Argentine is inching closer to joining Los Colchoneros following their ‘softening’ stance on selling Omorodion to Chelsea.

Excitingly for Chelsea fans, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, regardless of what happens with Alvarez and Omorodion, the Blues are continuing to pursue Osimhen as a totally separate deal.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 25 Serie A games last season and has a valid contract until 2026.

Chelsea’s Premier League season will kick off with a home tie against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday 18th August, and who knows, both clubs could be showcasing very different attacking lineups if all goes to plan over the course of the next two weeks.