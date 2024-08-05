Chelsea player has informed Euro giants that he will play for them next season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and he is not a key part of their plans going forward. According to HITC, Gallagher was offered a two-year deal at the club but the player wanted to be a part of their long-term project.

Gallagher has now agreed to join Atletico Madrid and he has informed the Spanish club that he will play for them next season.

The 24-year-old was a key player for Chelsea last season. He captained them several times and put in impressive displays for them regularly. Gallagher is undoubtedly one of their best midfielders. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can replace him adequately.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have already agreed on a €40 million deal to sign the player. He could prove to be a quality addition at that price. Gallagher is entering his peak years and he could play his best football for the Spanish club.

Gallagher would be the ideal fit for Atletico Madrid

His work-rate, defensive contribution and pressing ability makes him the ideal fit for Diego Simeone’s system. In theory, he should prove to be a quality addition. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Spanish football quickly.

Gallagher will look to prove his worth in La Liga and help Atletico Madrid push for major trophies. They are one of the biggest clubs in Spain and the Englishman will fancy his chances of winning silverware with them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to bounce back strongly after two mediocre seasons. It remains to be seen whether they can use the proceeds from Gallagher’s departure and improve the squad adequately this summer.