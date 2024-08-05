20-year-old Crystal Palace starlet on way to complete medical ahead of transfer

Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi is set to join Belgian side Beveren on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The young striker is scheduled to have his medical on Monday ahead of what will be a season-long loan.

London-born Ola-Adebomi enjoyed a decent season last term — impressing for the Eagles’ youth team, the 20-year-old scored seven Premier League 2 goals before spending the second half of the season with League Two side Burton Albion.

Now set to travel to Belgium, the young Palace starlet will be hoping to put in another solid individual campaign as he looks to force Oliver Glasner into a decision that could see him promoted to the first-team this time next year.