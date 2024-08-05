20-year-old Crystal Palace starlet on way to complete medical ahead of transfer

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi is set to join Belgian side Beveren on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The young striker is scheduled to have his medical on Monday ahead of what will be a season-long loan.

London-born Ola-Adebomi enjoyed a decent season last term — impressing for the Eagles’ youth team, the 20-year-old scored seven Premier League 2 goals before spending the second half of the season with League Two side Burton Albion.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United main target has now been offered to Ipswich
Old Trafford may get a new name as sponsors show interest in naming rights deal
Liverpool have turned down a bid from Premier League club for one of Liverpool’s best players this pre-season

Now set to travel to Belgium, the young Palace starlet will be hoping to put in another solid individual campaign as he looks to force Oliver Glasner into a decision that could see him promoted to the first-team this time next year.

More Stories Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.