Exclusive: Everton join race to sign former Liverpool star who left Anfield last season

Everton are among several clubs showing interest in former Liverpool defender Joel Matip as the 32-year-old is still without a club having left Anfield at the end of last season.

The centre-back joined Liverpool in 2016 as a free agent and witnessed the whole Jurgen Klopp era at the Merseyside club, winning every trophy possible at Anfield.

Matip was a fan favourite with the Reds and went on to feature 201 times, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further six. The defender would have racked up more appearances but his time with the Premier League giants was plagued by injuries, which stopped him from reaching his true potential.

Having left Liverpool at the end of last season, Matip is currently looking for his next club and sources have told CaughtOffside that Everton, Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen are all competing for the 32-year-old’s signature.

The player’s agents have already met with all three clubs, who now have all the information about the defender’s situation.

The interest of Everton is particularly intriguing given Matip’s recent Liverpool history and it will be interesting to see if the centre-back opts to continue his career on Merseyside.

Everton will make a move for Joel Matip should Michael Keane and Mason Holgate leave the Toffees over the coming weeks. The future of Jarrad Branthwaite is also uncertain at Goodison Park and Sean Dyche will not want to find himself in a situation where he is short on central defenders.

The Premier League club face competition for Matip from both Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen.

Fulham are anticipating a potential gap in their defence as Tim Ream could leave Craven Cottage by the end of the summer transfer window. Matip’s experience and leadership qualities are seen as the perfect replacement should the 36-year-old part ways with the London club.

Bayer Leverkusen are prioritising the transfer of Matip at the request of their coach Xabi Alonso and are the most serious club in the race. The Bundesliga giants hope to have a deal for the former Liverpool star completed later this week as the centre-back will be eager to join a squad with the season so close to getting underway.