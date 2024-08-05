Exclusive: Liverpool place €30m price tag on 21-year-old impressing Arne Slot during pre-season

Liverpool have placed a price tag of around €30m on Fabio Carvalho having rejected a bid from Southampton for the 21-year-old talent.

The Reds turned down a €17.5m proposal from the Saints in recent days as the Merseyside club hope to receive between €25m/€30m if they are to part ways with the youngster.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Southampton are expected to return with a new offer in the range of €20m/€21m as they are keen to add Carvalho to their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Liverpool are only open to permanent deals for the forward and are willing to sell the Portuguese star if their asking price is matched.

Sources have said that Carvalho’s agents have informed Liverpool that the 21-year-old wishes to stay on Merseyside for the 2024/25 campaign having proved his worth during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Arne Slot impressed by Fabio Carvalho during Liverpool’s pre-season tour

Liverpool have been without several of their big stars during pre-season and that has allowed others to try and impress their new manager Arne Slot. Carvalho is one name that has succeeded in doing so having started all three of the Merseyside club’s pre-season tour matches in the United States.

The Portuguese star shined in games against Arsenal and Manchester United over the past week, with the 21-year-old scoring in both.

Slot has admitted to being impressed by Carvalho’s performances in America but it remains to be seen the role the forward will have now that the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have returned to Liverpool.

The coming weeks are very important for the future of Carvalho and his development as it remains to be seen if clubs are willing to match Liverpool’s asking price for their talented forward.