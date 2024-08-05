Federico Chiesa is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the new season as the winger is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with the Serie A giants in 2025 and has not been participating in the Turin club’s pre-season preparations. The Italian star was left out of Juve’s squad for their most recent friendly against Brest and is not part of Motta’s plans for the new campaign.

The player and his agent are currently searching for a new club and sources have told CaughtOffside that Chiesa is attracting interest from several Premier League teams, which includes Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Juventus were initially asking for a transfer fee of around €45m but that has been reduced to between €25m/€30m.

Negotiations and talks are ongoing over the winger’s future and the 26-year-old is expected to find a new club soon.

Chiesa’s injury history will be a concern for the interested parties, however, signing a player who played a big role in Italy winning Euro 2020 for around €25m is a risk worth taking for those who can afford it.

Will Juventus’ Federico Chiesa play in the Premier League this season?

It remains to be seen which English clubs make an official move to Juventus for Chiesa but several Premier League teams have their reasons for wanting the 26-year-old.

Mikel Arteta aims to have two top-level players for each position in his Arsenal squad and Chiesa’s speed and versatility make him an ideal option to strengthen their wide options,

With inconsistent performances from Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke, Chelsea have been on the lookout for a winger all summer and Chiesa is a cheap option that has interested the Blues.

Newcastle plan to part ways with Miguel Almiron before the end of the transfer window and view the Italy star as a suitable replacement.

Tottenham are said to be considering selling Richarlison and Chiesa could be his replacement at Spurs. The North London club are believed to have faith in the Juventus star and believe the winger can succeed in the Premier League.

As for Liverpool, the Reds have been looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season and view Chiesa as a versatile player who can play on both wings. The Reds are also interested in Anthony Gordon, so it remains to be seen who they add to their squad before the transfer window shuts.