England international could leave Man City in January if 2024/25 campaign starts off badly

Man City’s Jack Grealish wants to remain with the Premier League champions for the 2024/25 campaign but could look to leave the Manchester club in January if he doesn’t receive the minutes he is looking for.

The England international’s time at the Etihad Stadium has been up and down since joining from Aston Villa in 2021 as part of a £100m deal, with last season being the lowest point of his time in Manchester.

The winger featured in only 20 Premier League matches for Man City, 10 of which were starts, as the 28-year-old fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola following the signing of Jeremy Doku.

When he did play, Grealish was underwhelming and the England international received a big blow this summer when he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

Man City fans hope this will kick the former Aston Villa star into gear ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Etihad faithful would love to see the winger replicate his displays shown during the 2022/23 season as the Englishman played a big role in the Manchester club winning the Treble.

Jack Grealish could look to leave Man City in January

With many of Man City’s big players missing the Manchester club’s pre-season preparations so far due to international commitments this summer, this has allowed Grealish time to impress Guardiola ahead of the Premier League champions’ FA Community Shield clash with Man United this weekend.

The England international is said to be determined to fight for his place at Man City ahead of the new season and Football Insider report that the 28-year-old is happy to stay at the Etihad.

However, if the winger doesn’t receive the minutes he wants from Guardiola during the first half of the campaign, the report states that Grealish could look to move on from City during the January transfer window.

The player’s future is in his own hands and following his displays last season, Grealish needs a positive start to the new campaign in order to impress Guardiola.