Julian Alvarez: Arsenal make transfer decision on £70 million asking price

Arsenal are reportedly willing to meet Manchester City’s asking price for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine striker is believed to want out of the Etihad amid concerns over his playing time with Pep Guardiola continuing to favour Erling Haaland.

Although the 24-year-old started 31 Premier League games last season, the majority of those appearances came in the number 10 role — not the outright striking position he prefers.

Arsenal willing to pay £70 million to sign Julian Alvarez

Negotiating a summer exit will prove very difficult though. Alvarez, who joined City two years ago, is valued at £70 million, and while Arsenal, according to Football Transfers, are happy to pay that fee, there is little desire from the defending champions to strengthen a direct rival.

Boosting a rival’s title chances isn’t the only reason Guardiola doesn’t want to lose Alvarez though. Without bringing in a like-for-like replacement, the Spaniard will not sanction the South American’s sale, and with the season less than two weeks away from starting, replacing a player of Alvarez’s calibre will prove almost impossible.

The 2022 World Cup winner has four years left on a contract that, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £100,000-per week.

Arsenal fans may hold some hope a breakthrough could happen though. City’s recent transfer record includes selling both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Gunners — the pair made the move to London in 2022 for a combined £77 million.