Leeds United are expected to sign a new forward before the transfer window closes on August 31st.

According to Football Insider, the club is actively searching for a suitable replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who recently joined West Ham.

The Whites have been linked with several players, including Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe. The report states that Leeds have already had a bid for Rowe rejected by The Canaries. To secure the versatile attacker, Leeds will need to present an improved offer.

Rowe would be a great signing for Leeds

Jonathan Rowe is known for his versatility, capable of playing on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

In 56 Championship appearances for Norwich, the 21-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 5 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Rowe was a key player for Norwich last season, helping them reach the play-offs, although they were ultimately defeated by Leeds United in their bid for promotion.

Despite the setback in their pursuit of Rowe, the report adds that Leeds United are confident in their ability to secure a top-quality replacement before the deadline. As the transfer window draws to a close, fans and stakeholders will be closely watching the club’s moves to bolster their squad.