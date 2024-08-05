Leeds United main target has now been offered to Ipswich

Leeds United face competition from Ipswich Town for AC Milan full-back Fode Ballo-Toure.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who have reported the Senegal international’s agents have offered their star client’s services to Kieran McKenna after the defender was made to train away from the Rossoneri’s first-team.

Already turning down a bid from Besiktas for the 27-year-old, AC Milan are obviously looking to spark a bidding war for the out-of-favour African.

And now on the radar of Ipswich, as well as Leeds United, a straight shootout for the defender’s signature is likely to follow.

If Ipswich do decide to put in a formal offer and Leeds match it, the player’s desire to play in the Premier League could scupper Daniel Farke’s hopes of bringing him to Elland Road in time for next season.