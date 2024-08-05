Leicester City leading race for Chelsea star with four Premier League goals last season

Leicester City are in the lead of the race for Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana as the 21-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Premier League giants signed the Ivory Coast star in 2023 from Molde but the forward has failed to secure a place in the Blues’ squad since.

Fofana spent last season on loan with two different clubs, playing the first half of the season in Germany with Union Berlin and the second in the Premier League with Burnley. The 21-year-old put in some solid displays for the Clarets and finished his time at Turf Moor with four goals in England’s top flight.

The Ivory Coast talent returned to Chelsea at the end of last season and the Blues are now considering what to do with the forward’s future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fofana is expected to leave Stamford Bridge again this summer on loan, however, it could contain an obligation-to-buy clause.

Leicester City are said to be leading the race for the 21-year-old talent, while Stuttgart and Villarreal also remain interested in the Blues star.

Chelsea need to sign a forward before transfer window shuts

With Chelsea looking for a way to get Fofana out of the door at Stamford Bridge, the Blues require a new striker of their own before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Blues have failed to provide Enzo Maresca with a new frontman so far despite having been linked to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen all summer. The Nigerian star is expected to leave the Serie A club over the coming weeks but only time will tell if that is to join Chelsea or another interested team.

The West London club’s strikers struggled in front of goal last season, therefore, they must bring in a new goal scorer if the Premier League giants are to have a successful 2024/25 campaign.