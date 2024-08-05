Leny Yoro has successfully undergone surgery on a foot injury.

The French defender joined Manchester United from Lille last month in a deal worth a reported £59 million.

Immediately thrust into Erik Ten Hag’s first team plans, the 18-year-old centre-back has featured heavily in the Red Devil’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Leny Yoro injury update: Defender has successful surgery but out for three months

However, suffering a foot injury, which we now know was a metatarsal injury, against Arsenal a week ago at the SoFi Stadium in California, the talented teenager has been forced to have surgery.

Although the former Lille starlet has successfully made it through the procedure, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has reported that United expect their new marquee signing to be sidelined for the first three months of the new season.

Yoro’s unfortunate injury setback will frustrate United and their fans. In desperate need of a squad overhaul, supporters will be pulling their hair out at the prospect of going into another campaign with the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof among Erik Ten Hag’s centre-back options.