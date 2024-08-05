Liverpool star admits biggest flaw he’s trying to ‘improve’

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has admitted he’s working hard on improving his output in the final third.

Jones has featured heavily in all three of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies in the United States this summer and was on target in their 3-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United in South Carolina at the weekend.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t exactly been renowned for his goalscoring prowess with the senior Liverpool team, netting just 16 times in 133 appearances across all competitions — including just once in 23 Premier League outings last season.

But Jones’ youth record suggests he’s capable of much more, scoring 41 times in 81 appearances across various levels for the Reds.

Jones is certainly looking to add that cutting edge to his game for the 2024/25 season.

“I’ve always said I want to be a lad who scores goals and assists and helps the team,” he told Liverpoolfc.com after the win over Man Utd at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I just took it on myself. I thought in the first 20 minutes they were coming to press us a lot so I was trying to get on the ball more.

“But as the game went on more and they tired a bit, I saw the gaps appearing more so I thought if I can get into the box more I can nick myself a goal, and that’s what I did.”

Curtis in Columbia ??? pic.twitter.com/5U5Z8vdmWa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2024

Jones to use goals to win place in Slot’s team

Jones added that boosting his goals and assists numbers can help him become a far more important figure for Arne Slot.

“That’s part of my game [scoring goals] I feel I can improve and get in the box more; I can score more goals,” he continued.

“I can play deep and I can also play high. Football now has changed as it’s all about stats with goals and assists. I’ve got to try to improve my game and I think a big part of that is scoring goals, assist more and be involved as much as I can.

“We’ve got lads who have come in on the scene and made themselves a name by scoring goals. I think it’s an important part of the game.

“And if you can keep yourself in the game by scoring goals and the manager sees you as a guy who can do that and can affect the game then you keep your shirt, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”