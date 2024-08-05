Liverpool have reportedly been approached by Leicester City to sign Fabio Carvalho.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the newly promoted Foxes have joined Southampton in the race to sign the Portuguese attacking midfielder.

Struggling to break into the Reds’ first team since his 2022 move from Fulham, Carvalho, 21, has been forced to accept back-to-back loans with RB Leipzig and Hull City.

Leicester City register Fabio Carvalho interest

Now back with Liverpool, the 21-year-old, who has three years left on his deal, appears determined to leave Anfield in search of more regular first-team minutes.

Joining the saga, Leicester City, who won the Championship title last season and are now preparing for life back in England’s top flight, clearly view Carvalho as the ideal player to strengthen their fight for survival.

During his short time with Liverpool, Carvalho, who has represented Portugal’s under-21s on four occasions, has scored three goals in 21 games in all competitions.

Arne Slot’s side recently rejected an opening £15 million bid from Southampton.