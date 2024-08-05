Liverpool are interested in signing the Argentine defender Julio Soler.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and his performance have got the attention of the Premier League club. Liverpool have already already made contact with Soler’s club Lanus regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.

According to a report via the Mirror, Liverpool are lining up a move for the South American defender as a successor to Andrew Robertson.

The Scottish international has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club from Hull City. He has helped them win every single trophy at club level, but his performances were quite mediocre last season. He has had his fair share of injury problems over the last 12 months and his form has dipped as well.

Although Liverpool have Kostas Tsimikas as another option at their disposal, they are looking to build for the future and therefore they have identified the 19-year-old Argentine as a suitable replacement.

Julio Soler would be a future investment

Soler has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite attractive for him. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in Europe. They have a proven track record of pushing for major trophies consistently.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. A move to the Premier League could help him break into the national team as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with his club Lanus in the coming weeks. Liverpool will need to add more quality and depth to their squad this summer if they want to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.