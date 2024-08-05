Liverpool have turned down a bid from Premier League club for one of Liverpool’s best players this pre-season

Liverpool have turned down an offer from Southampton for promising young midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The bid, reportedly worth £15 million, was deemed insufficient by the Reds, who are holding out for a higher offer.

Carvalho joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham for £5 million plus add-ons, arriving with a high reputation. However, his debut season at Anfield saw limited playing time, with the midfielder making only 13 Premier League appearances, starting just four, and scoring two goals.

In the following summer, Carvalho was sent on loan. He initially joined RB Leipzig but struggled for game time, making only nine appearances.

His fortunes improved with a subsequent loan to Hull City, where he made a significant impact, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances.

Impressive pre-season performances under Arne Slot

Despite a lacklustre start to his Liverpool career under Jürgen Klopp, Carvalho’s prospects appear brighter under new manager Arne Slot.

He has been a standout performer in pre-season, scoring against Arsenal in a 2-1 victory and following up with a spectacular goal against Manchester United.

His recent performances have caught the attention of several clubs including Southampton.

Fabio Carvalho has been fantastic in pre-season for Liverpool

Liverpool reject bid from Southampton

Southampton manager Russell Martin has openly expressed interest in signing Carvalho. However, Liverpool remain firm on their stance.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the £15 million bid from Southampton was rejected, with Liverpool not willing to entertain another loan move and expecting a higher offer for a permanent transfer.

While Carvalho has been a key player in pre-season, the competition for regular playing time will intensify with the returns of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

This raises questions about Carvalho’s future at Merseyside, as he may seek more consistent first-team opportunities elsewhere.

The remaining pre-season games will likely offer more insight into Slot’s plans for Carvalho and the club’s attacking options. Whether Liverpool decides to keep the talented Portuguese midfielder, loan him out again, or sell him permanently, remains to be seen.

