Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts as teammates tease him about Real Madrid links

Liverpool stars Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were recently seen playfully teasing teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold about the swirling rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Liverpool right-back has been the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential transfer to the Spanish giants this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold linked with a move to Real Madrid

With Alexander-Arnold’s current contract set to expire next summer and no updates on a new deal, uncertainty surrounds his future at Anfield.

Recognised as one of Liverpool’s best assets, the club’s owners are keen to avoid the risk of him leaving on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have reportedly made Alexander-Arnold their top transfer target, closely monitoring his situation.

In a now-viral video, Luis Diaz can be seen teasing the defender about a potential move.

As the three of them made their way down the stairs, Diaz can be heard saying, “Real Madrid? Ciao.”

Trent, upon hearing the comment, turned around and, while trying to hide his reaction, let out a small laugh. Nunez couldn’t help but smile at the exchange.

Liverpool’s impressive pre-season under Arne Slot

Liverpool have had a promising pre-season under new manager Arne Slot.

They have won all three games they have played so far, including impressive victories against Manchester United and Arsenal, while playing some exciting football.