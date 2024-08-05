“Man United have an agreement” – Fabrizio Romano issues update on double deal

Manchester United are hoping to continue their transfer business with the signings of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils are showing ambition in the transfer market this summer after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club.

They have already completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer and they are determined to add more players to improve the quality of the squad.

After their eighth place finish in the Premier League and their poor performance in the Champions League, it was pretty evident that United would be forced to sign players in the market to strengthen their squad and improve their over all quality.

Bayern have rejected United’s approach for their defensive duo but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are ready to try again, having already reached an agreement with the players to move to Old Trafford.

Romano stated on his Youtube channel that both the players are interested in moving to Man United and the Red Devils are prepared to make improved offers for them.

He said:

“It’s important to mention, also, in the next days, movement is expected at Manchester United.

“Because over the weekend, Manchester United, in conversations they had for two players, they’ve been very clear they will try again, bid again for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

“After the approaches they already had weeks ago on the player side, because Manchester United have an agreement with Mazraoui, five-year contract with an option, have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, five-year contract with an option, both players want to go to United, we know that.”

A new right-back and centre-back are needed at the club as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is edging closer to an exit from Old Trafford.

United were desperate for a new addition in the centre-back area but the injury to Yoro has increased the need for a new addition in the centre-back position.

Man United have an agreement with both players

Both the players that Man United are targeting from Bayern Munich have played under manager Erik ten Hag during their time at Ajax together.

The manager knows both the players well and he is keen to add them to his squad.

United have been boosted by both the players willing to join the club but Bayern Munich stand in their way at the moment.