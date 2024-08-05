Manchester United have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are hopeful they can bring in a new midfielder in time for the start of the season amid concerns over Scott McTominay’s future following interest from Fulham.

Man United end Manuel Ugarte talks with PSG

Ugarte, 23, had emerged as a genuine target but according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein latest report, Paris Saint-Germain’s refusal to lower their £51 million asking price has forced United to walk away from negotiations.

Determined to end years of overspending, new shareholders INEOS, led by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are making it clear to rival clubs they will not be bullied into paying over the odds.

The Red Devils’ sporting team are expected to pursue alternative, and presumably, cheaper targets, although Ornstein has not yet named any player in particular.

United have been handed a midfield boost in the form of young star Kobbie Mainoo though. The talented teenager was allowed extra time off following his participation in England’s EUROs campaign which saw the Three Lions reach the final, before losing out to eventual champions Spain, earlier this summer.

Mainoo is now back and in with a chance of starting for Erik Ten Hag in Saturday’s Community Shield against rivals Manchester City at Wembley.