Man United move for midfielder at risk of getting hijacked by Euro club

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is being linked to a return to Manchester United, although Fenerbahce are also showing interest in the player.

The Moroccan midfielder had a disappointing season while on loan in Manchester.

He participated in 30 games for the Red Devils overall, but only in the last month of the season did he regularly start in the starting lineup.

The Red Devils are thinking about bringing the 28-year-old back to Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign since they have also had trouble adding midfield players this summer.

Erik ten Hag has so far signed two players this summer after completing the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

He is keen to add more players to his squad this summer, particularly in the midfield position but former Man United manager could ruin his plans.

Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, have reportedly made a second proposal for Moroccan player Sofyan Amrabat, according to Turkish daily Fanatik, via Football Italia.

Man United have still not decided whether they want to sign the midfielder or not.

Their primary target in the midfield position is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but they are nowhere near signing him this summer.

The Premier League giants have faced trouble with French champions in agreeing a fee for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Man United will convince PSG to sell Ugarte to them but they will have to act swiftly.

Under two weeks are left in the Premier League season to start and just like they have done their transfer business cleverly so far, the same is expected for future signings.

Sofyan Amrabat helped Man United win the FA Cup

Amrabat is not someone who would excite the Man United fans though, with the midfielder not impressing them on his loan spell last season.

He struggled initially and failed to get much playing time but manager Erik ten Hag trusts the player having known him from their time together in the Dutch league.

Amrabat was used in the full-back position as well as his natural position of defensive midfield.

He helped the club win the FA Cup final last season against Manchester City and despite his underwhelming time, he contributed to their success to win silverware.