Manchester United transfer stalled by player’s multi-million pound demands

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is demanding a significant pay-off to leave the club, complicating a potential transfer.

The Red Devils are keen on offloading the player, with significant interest from several clubs, including West Ham United.

According to The Sun, West Ham are willing to meet the £18 million asking price for the defender but cannot afford his current wages.

The player, earning £90,000 per week at United, is seeking a substantial wage increase. While open to a move, he is in no rush, as his contract expires next summer, allowing him to leave on a free transfer and secure a hefty signing-on fee.

The player’s agent is reportedly attempting to secure a portion of the £18 million transfer fee from Manchester United for his client to facilitate the deal.

It is now for the Manchester United and Wan-Bissaka to come to an agreement on how they want his exit to play out.

Wan-Bissaka’s time at Manchester United

The right-back joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for nearly £50 million. While he has proven to be a decent signing defensively, he often faces criticism for his lack of offensive contributions.

The modern game demands full-backs with strong attacking skills alongside their defensive duties, especially for teams aiming to play an attacking style of football.

As negotiations continue, the outcome may depend on whether Manchester United can meet the player’s demands and complete the transfer.