Former Barcelona striker considering buying football club that disrespected him

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is reportedly considering buying Espanyol after experiencing what he perceives as disrespectful treatment from the club.

Despite his significant contributions, including helping Espanyol achieve promotion to La Liga, Braithwaite left the Spanish side earlier this summer.

Martin Braithwaite considering Espanyol takeover

According to Marca, the 33-year-old is considering using his considerable wealth, estimated at £250 million, to acquire the club.

Braithwaite has built his fortune through savvy business investments, particularly in real estate. Together with his uncle and business partner, Gareth Roger James Smith, he co-owns properties in the New York market. This financial success has placed him among the wealthiest footballers in the world.

Reflecting on his departure from Espanyol, Braithwaite expressed frustration over the treatment he received from the club.

He felt disrespected by an offer made to him a year ago, interpreting it as a lack of trust. While currently enjoying his time away from the club, he hinted at potential future developments and discussions.

Martin Braithwaite’s time at Espanyol

Braithwaite’s tenure at Espanyol began in September 2022, when he signed a three-year contract as a free agent.

Following the club’s relegation from the top flight, he eventually remained and emerged as the top scorer of the Segunda Division with 22 goals last season, playing a crucial role in helping the Catalonian club secure promotion back to La Liga.

However, he triggered his own release clause to terminate his contract and left the club last month.

