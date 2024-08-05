Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz is now understood to be the subject of Premier League interest following his loan spell in Italy.

The versatile Argentine midfielder has returned to Southampton following a half-season loan spell at Juventus after the Italian club opted not to trigger his €50m [£42.9m] option-to-buy.

The footballer – compared to fellow countryman and Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez (via TeamTalk) – could now be on the move again this summer.

MORE: Exclusive: Where Liverpool now stand on Federico Chiesa transfer amid £10.3m opportunity

How much interest is there in Charly Alcaraz?

Sources with a view of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that two thus far unnamed Premier League clubs have approached Alcaraz’s agent to collect information.

This follows reports of interest from Tottenham. The Southern Daily Echo, for instance, claim Spurs are allegedly open to a swap deal that would see Joe Rodon go the other way to Staplewood.

It remains unclear whether Ange Postecoglou’s club are seriously interested in thrashing out a deal for the former Serie A loan star.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old is finishing a pre-season with Southampton ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. He’s currently working with a view to staying with the Saints, though that’s not to suggest the midfielder is closed off to potential proposals should the club decide to let him go this summer.

Any interested party is unlikely to get a cut-price deal for Alcaraz in light of his long-term contract (expiring in 2028). Southampton have currently set his asking price at above €50m [£42.9m]; a figure that would complicate a potential exit.