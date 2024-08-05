Chelsea sent to back of queue as rival EPL club in talks to sign Gallagher replacement

Chelsea have been dealt a potentially damaging transfer blow after Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly begun talks with Celtic over the signing of Matt O’Riley.

After reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid worth £33 million for England international Conor Gallagher, Chelsea were almost immediately linked with signing O’Riley as the midfielder’s direct replacement (Sky Sports).

Brighton open talks to sign Celtic’s Matt O’Riley

However, according to a recent report from Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas, Enzo Maresca could be beaten to the 23-year-old after Brighton took the initiative and started discussions with Celtic over a potential summer transfer.

“Brighton are in talks with Celtic over a deal for Matt O’Riley,” the outlet posted on their live transfer blog.

“They are among a number of clubs keen to sign the midfielder this summer.”

While Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid has yet to be officially confirmed, with the 24-year-old heading to Spain for a medical, fans are anticipating an announcement sooner rather than later.

As for O’Riley, clearly admired by a host of top clubs, Celtic will fear they’re going into the SPL’s game week two without the help of their number 33.

Scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists in 49 games in all competitions last season, O’Riley’s contributions will take a lot of replacing.

The Danish midfielder, who was born in London in 2000, has three years left on his contract with the Hoops.