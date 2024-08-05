Mauro Icardi blocks Wanda Nara’s credit cards while she’s on holidays in latest drama

Wanda Nara recently confirmed the end of her relationship with footballer Mauro Icardi, yet the pair continue to make headlines.

According to recent reports, Icardi has taken a significant financial step by blocking all joint credit cards in Nara’s name.

Journalist Majo Martino, as reported by Rio Negro, revealed that Icardi cut off Nara financially.

This information was confirmed by Nara’s lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld, who explained that blocking credit cards is a common tactic used in such situations.

Rosenfeld noted that men often employ financial control to exert pressure in divorce cases, manipulating the separation process.

She said (quotes via RioNegro):

“There are no lies here, quite the opposite. They are realities , which, of course, are reality as the world turns, but that is the truth.”

Rosenfeld further elaborated on the situation, saying, “I don’t know where that information came from. It is true that men often use this as a coercive measure. In cases that I have worked on for 50 years, the first thing men do is cut off the credit card or not take care of child support obligations for their minor children.”

It is also reported that this happened while Wanda was on holidays in America with her children.

A decade of drama and scandals

Wanda Nara was previously married to Maxi Lopez, Icardi’s former teammate at Sampdoria. Their marriage ended in 2013 after she cheated on him with Icardi. Nara and Icardi married shortly after her divorce was finalized in May 2014.

After a decade filled with drama and scandals, their tumultuous relationship has finally come to an end as of last month.