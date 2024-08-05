Arsenal are keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The 28-year-old central midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it seems that a transfer is now close. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish international midfielder was a target for Barcelona as well, but he has chosen to join Arsenal instead.

The London club needed to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and the 28-year-old should prove to be a quality addition. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Arsenal in the midfield.

Mikel Merino would improve Arsenal

Merino will be expected to form a solid partnership with Declan Rice in the middle of the park. Players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey will need to be replaced adequately. While the Italian international is in his twilight years, Partey has had his fair share of injury problems.

Merino would be a much more reliable option for Arsenal in the midfield. The 28-year-old has proven himself in La Liga and he will look to showcase his qualities in the Premier League now.

There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football. He has played in the Premier League before with Newcastle United and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Merino helped Spain win the European championships earlier this summer and he will look to win major trophies with the English club as well. Arsenal have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can plug the gaps in their squad and go all the way this time around.