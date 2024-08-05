“I still don’t know” – New Chelsea signing unsure about his future at the club

Chelsea signing Marc Guiu is not completely sure about where his future lies.

The striker was signed by the Blues from Barcelona this summer in a move worth £5million.

He is part of Chelsea’s summer overhaul which has included signings like Estevao Willian, Kiernan Dewbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and others.

However, the attacker has admitted that he still does not know if he will be sent out on loan or given the opportunity to become a part of the Chelsea squad for next season.

The Blues have plenty of options upfront and they are expected to make another signing in the attacking position, that could trigger an exit from the club for Chelsea’s summer signing.

“I still don’t know if I will go on loan. I hope to stay, I’m working for it. He (Maresca) told me there was an amazing sporting project full of young talent, that he wanted me to be a part of it and that he had a lot of faith in me and my skills and capabilities,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I think I’m ready. We work very hard every day both on and off the pitch, on the physical aspect and the practical. So I think I’m ready to be on the pitch. I’m just focused on the pre-season tour, doing my best and that’s what I can say.

“It was a tough decision (to leave Barcelona) but I always wanted to play in the Premier League and this was an amazing opportunity, so I had to go for it. I’m very happy I’m at the club. It’s an amazing experience. I’m trying to do my best and get the best out of me.”

The Blues have the options of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in attacking positions at the moment and they are currently ahead of the young attacker in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Guiu will not get enough playing time at Chelsea

He is still not experienced enough to start for Chelsea and before being given a place in the starting line up, he will have to get some experience away from the club to get regular minutes.

Guiu has been given playing time in the preseason as manager Enzo Maresca takes a closer look at the player before the start of the new season.

A loan move away from Stamford Bridge, perhaps to a Premier League club could help Guiu in his development to become a future starter at Chelsea.