New update has emerged about Chelsea’s pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are targeting a move for a striker this summer and they have identified Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen as their transfer target.

The Blues have been busy this summer since the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca at the club.

They have signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu among other players and they plan to continue their business.

A new striker is needed at the club after they suffered the issue of scoring goals last season.

Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy are determined to solve the issues facing their squad but they would need Osimhen to change his stance regarding the move.

The Nigerian attacker has a massive release clause in his contract with the Serie A side.

With no side looking to meet that clause, including Chelsea, a loan move is being considered by the Premier League giants.

However, the striker is not interested in a loan move away from the club and will only consider a permanent exit from the Serie A giants.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen’s potential move to Stamford Bridge could take some time.

While speaking on Playback, Romano revealed:

“From what I’m told, I don’t think it’s going to be a situation resolved today, tonight, Monday or Tuesday. It’s going to take some time to understand what happens between Napoli and Chelsea, because as of today, Osimhen and his agent have no intention to go on loan.

“Chelsea know that Napoli will return for Romelu Lukaku, and they know that conversations will continue. But at the moment, the issue is not Napoli. The issue is the player. Napoli are prepared to sell Osimhen, but the player doesn’t want to go on loan.”

Chelsea need a prolific attacker like Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker would be the ideal signing for the Blues who are looking to make additions to their squad in order to avoid another disastrous season.

They finished sixth last season in the league after gaining some form in the last few months but spent most of the time in the midtable position.

Change was needed at Stamford Bridge this summer and the club decided to do that by bringing in a new manager who has a philosophy of possession based football.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that a new playing identity along with some new additions will change the fortunes of the club.