Newcastle ‘confident’ £60m deal will be agreed; star ‘on course to sign before weekend’

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are progressing in negotiations for Marc Guehi.

The defender is expected to leave Selhurst Park before the start of the new 2024-25 season following an impressive 12 months.

Enjoying an excellent individual campaign for the Eagles, Guehi, 24, was called up to represent England in this summer’s EUROs.

Although the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle and lost the final 2-1 against Spain, Guehi was his country’s standout performer throughout the tournament.

Newcastle closing in on Marc Guehi signing

Consequently, following his stock rise, the 24-year-old has been linked with a high-profile transfer. Despite being admired by Liverpool, the England international appears to be closing in on a switch to St. James’ Park.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, talks between the Magpies and their Premier League rivals have ‘progressed well over the last few days’ with ‘confidence’ growing that an agreement worth £60 million can be reached.

In terms of how quickly the potential deal could be concluded the Telegraph believe the deal is ‘on course to be confirmed before the weekend’.

Guehi’s impending capture would send a real signal of intent to Newcastle’s rivals. The former Chelsea defender is expected to become one of England’s first choice centre-backs and could be one of the first names on the country’s team sheet in the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

During his three years at Selhurst Park, Guehi, who has two years left on his contract, has directly contributed to seven goals in 111 games in all competitions.