Newcastle United are in the driving seat to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their defensive backline ahead of next season. Not only does Eddie Howe want to add a new centre-back to his options, but planning for the future is essential with Fabian Schar approaching his 33rd birthday (December).

And after enjoying an impressive campaign last season as well as being England’s standout performer in the summer EUROs, Guehi, 24, has rocketed to the top of the Magpies’ wishlist.

Liverpool cool Marc Guehi interest

There was speculation the team from the northeast weren’t the only interested side though. Arne Slot’s Liverpool were also suggested to want to sign the 24-year-old.

However, according to a recent report from TBR Football, the Reds have cooled their interest amid concerns that Guehi could cost a minimum of £60 million.

The England international has just two years left on his contract and, according to Spotrac, earns £50,000-per week — a salary that is likely to be significantly improved should he sign for Newcastle.

Although unlikely to start the new 2024-25 season without signing a new defender, Liverpool’s pursuit of Guehi appears to have come to a sudden halt suggesting the 2019-20 Premier League champions have other targets in mind.