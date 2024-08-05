Newcastle handed huge transfer boost as Liverpool ‘veto’ move for £60m defender

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are in the driving seat to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their defensive backline ahead of next season. Not only does Eddie Howe want to add a new centre-back to his options, but planning for the future is essential with Fabian Schar approaching his 33rd birthday (December).

And after enjoying an impressive campaign last season as well as being England’s standout performer in the summer EUROs, Guehi, 24, has rocketed to the top of the Magpies’ wishlist.

Liverpool cool Marc Guehi interest

There was speculation the team from the northeast weren’t the only interested side though. Arne Slot’s Liverpool were also suggested to want to sign the 24-year-old.

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Marc Guehi.

However, according to a recent report from TBR Football, the Reds have cooled their interest amid concerns that Guehi could cost a minimum of £60 million.

More Stories / Latest News
Julian Alvarez: Arsenal make transfer decision on £70 million asking price
£27million ace says no to West Ham transfer
Newcastle United sign Spanish attacking midfielder as part of double talent swoop

The England international has just two years left on his contract and, according to Spotrac, earns £50,000-per week — a salary that is likely to be significantly improved should he sign for Newcastle.

Although unlikely to start the new 2024-25 season without signing a new defender, Liverpool’s pursuit of Guehi appears to have come to a sudden halt suggesting the 2019-20 Premier League champions have other targets in mind.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.