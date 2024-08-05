Newcastle United sign Spanish attacking midfielder as part of double talent swoop

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Spanish talent Mo Sedibeh on a free transfer as part of a double swoop.

Sedibeh will link up with the Magpies’ U21 side to play in Premier League 2, alongside fellow new signing Kyle Fitzgerald, who joins from Irish side Galway United — although the latter could return to the club on loan for the rest of the year according to NUFC Blog.

Both players featured in Newcastle United U21s 1-1 draw with South Shields on Sunday.

Sedibeh is a Spanish citizen but is also eligible to represent Gambia at international level. The 18-year-old joins from Bradford City, where he played up to U19 level in a spell spanning several years.

According to NUFC Blog, the Magpies saw off competition from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United to sign Sedibeh, who can play as a striker or an attacking midfielder.

It’s shaping up to be a busy end to the summer transfer window for the Newcastle senior team as well, with the Magpies linked with West Ham United duo Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus as potential replacements should Anthony Gordon leave the club.

The England international is currently a rumoured target for boyhood club Liverpool, despite coming through the youth ranks of local rivals Everton.