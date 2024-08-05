Fabrizio Romano has pleasantly surprised Tottenham fans with transfer update

Tottenham finished fifth in the league last season and they missed out on a place in the Champions League in the final few weeks.

Their form dropped at the latter stage of last season and Aston Villa beat them to a fourth placed finish, costing Ange Postecoglou’s team a place in Europe’s elite competition.

After losing their star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs were expected to struggle but under Postecoglou, they showed they can deal with the loss of Kane and still play attacking, attractive football.

Son Heung-min, supported by players like James Maddison and Richarlison, performed exceptionally well and took the leadership role at the club.

The arrival of manager Postecoglou elevated the level of some of the players and under his leadership, the North Londoners are heading in the right direction.

However, they need new signings to keep up with their Premier League rivals, who have all strengthen their squad this summer.

Spurs have managed to sign Archie Gray from Tottenham to bolster their midfielder while also extending Timo Werner’s loan deal.

More signings are expected to arrive soon and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it, saying that he expects the Premier League club to be busy.

The transfer specialist revealed on Playback:

“I expect Tottenham to be active and busy in the transfer market next week.”

It remains to be seen who they will sign in the coming week. It could well be a new striker as they are actively looking to make addition in the attacking position.

Tottenham are looking for a new striker this summer

Spurs have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney while Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke has also been mentioned.

Toney’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, which makes it easier for Spurs to sign him now as Brentford are willing to let him leave now instead of losing him for free next year.

Solanke made 41 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 21 goals and he could be a worthy addition to the Spurs attack.

If Postecoglou can get his hands on one of the two strikers mentioned above, he would be happy with his business and that would make Spurs a force to be feared next season.