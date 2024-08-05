Spurs and Chelsea set to miss out on forward target despite agent talks

Juventus and Inter are working on a swap deal that would see Federico Chiesa and Davide Frattesi switch clubs, according to Tuttosport.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, including Newcastle United, while Tuttosport say (via Football Italia) that the player’s agent Fali Ramadani flew to London for talks with Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, no English club has yet come forward with a firm offer, leading Chiesa’s entourage to search elsewhere for potential suitors.

Now, Tuttosport are making the claim that Inter have been following Chiesa closely for some time now and that the reigning Serie A champions have been considering bringing him to the club on a free transfer next summer.

Those plans could now be accelerated, with a €10m plus Chiesa offer reportedly about to hit their table from Juventus in exchange for midfielder Frattesi.

Inter may well be tempted to take the deal as a cheaper alternative to reported target Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta.

Frattesi to get fresh start in Turin?

Frattesi might be keen on the move to Turin after starting just six Serie A matches in his first campaign as an Inter player.

Even so, the Italy international has previously praised manager Simone Inzaghi’s man management skills, suggesting the two could have found an understanding in the future.

“It’s best to see a team where everyone is involved. Credit to Inzaghi for not leaving anyone behind,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportsmax) in February.

“Even when they were always playing the same ones, he came to talk to us and motivate us, making us feel important. I didn’t think I’d be a starter here straight away, it would have been stupid to even think so – but the bench is an opportunity for growth.

“Inzaghi knows how to manage us and when you have a bad day, he tells you the right words.”

In the end, it may be easier for Frattesi and Inter to part ways, with the latter securing a long-time target in the process.