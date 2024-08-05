Report: Tottenham preparing significant player-plus-cash offer for striker with 29 goals and 13 assists

Tottenham Hotspur are strongly linked with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, with a potential move picking up pace in recent days.

The former Liverpool striker has been identified as an ideal signing for Spurs, who are keen to bolster their attack with an out-and-out striker this summer.

The Lilywhites have already initiated talks with Solanke and his representatives, expressing their strong interest in the striker.

Despite Solanke’s £65 million release clause, Tottenham plan to propose an alternative deal to bypass this hefty fee.

Tottenham are preparing a player-plus-cash deal

According to the latest report from TEAMtalk, Spurs are keen on signing the former England international and are preparing a substantial cash-plus-player offer to facilitate the transfer.

The proposed deal includes £50 million in cash, complemented by the inclusion of a player, to tempt Bournemouth into agreeing to the move.

Among the players potentially included in this deal are those not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans: Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Djed Spence, and Alejo Veliz.

These players could provide Bournemouth with valuable reinforcements, while also reducing Tottenham’s cash expenditure on Solanke.

Solanke’s impressive goalscoring record

Solanke, who is under contract with Bournemouth until the summer of 2027, had an outstanding campaign last season.

He was the fourth joint-top scorer in the Premier League, netting 19 goals and providing 3 assists in 38 league appearances, taking his overall Premier League tally to 29 goals and 13 assists.

His goal-scoring ability and English top-flight experience has caught the attention of Spurs, who see him as a valuable addition to their squad.

The potential signing of Solanke would significantly boost Tottenham’s attack, offering them a proven and reliable goalscorer.