Bournemouth boss Iraola addresses Solanke absence amid Tottenham rumours

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has addressed the absence of Dominic Solanke during their pre-season friendly clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The Cherries beat their Spanish opponents 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday thanks to a first-half strike from Luis Sinisterra, who recently made his loan move from Leeds United permanent.

However, Solanke missed Sunday’s clash, with his absence coming amid intense speculation that he could make a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur off the back of a 21-goal 20232/4 campaign, which included 19 strikes in the Premier League.

However, Iraola has poured cold water on any fears that Solanke missed the game due to an imminent transfer, revealing he merely picked up a foot injury in training but should be back to face Girona on Saturday.

“Someone stamped on his (Solanke’s) foot yesterday and we are not going to risk him in a pre-season friendly, and I hope he is going to play in the next game against Girona,” Iraola told Sky Sports News.

“[It’s] nothing big [Solanke’s injury], just that he couldn’t put the boot on, and we decided obviously to [not risk him]. Even with other players, I hope they can play against Girona and we can see them. They are really close, they had some small issues, like Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook.

“With so many players and so many games it doesn’t make sense to take any risks and we decided like this.”

Asked about the perception of Solanke missing the match amid the transfer rumours, Iraola responded: “It’s not in my control. I tell you what has happened and I’ve seen it happen. It’s the reality.

“It’ll probably make it bigger, but the truth is Dom came today and we decided it doesn’t make any sense to risk him in a friendly but it’s not a big injury, I’m not worried because he will be fine in three of four days.”