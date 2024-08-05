Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck is a target for West Ham according to reports as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

It’s been all change at the London Stadium after the departure of David Moyes and former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is now the man in charge.

The Hammers have been busy in the market and have made some good signings with the likes of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville all arriving, whilst German striker Niclas Fullkrug is set to complete his move to the club on Monday.

West Ham interested in Bisseck

Defensive reinforcements have been a high priority for West Ham and despite signing Kilman they are believed to be in the market for another centre back.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo and Toulouse’s Logan Costa.

However, there’s another name on the list and Italian outlet FCInterNews.it have reported that West Ham have made an approach for Inter centre back Bisseck but face a difficult task to sign the 23-year-old.

The report adds that Inter value Bisseck in the region of €25m and consider the German as unsellable.

Bisseck is a Germany under-21 international and only joined the Italian champions last summer from Danish side Aarhus GF.

The centre back, who will be hoping to break into the starting line-up on a more consistent basis next season made 21 appearances in all competitions during the last campaign, with ten of those coming in Serie A.

It’s not just in the centre of defence where the Hammers need to strengthen and they are also in the market for a right back.

West Ham have identified Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a target with the Old Trafford outfit said to want around £18m for the 26-year-old, although an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs.

A deal is certainly there to be done as United need to offload Wan-Bissaka in order to complete a move for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui who they have already agreed personal terms with.