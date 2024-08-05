Federico Chiesa is now set to become an even more intriguing option for Premier League clubs this summer.

Sources close to CaughtOffside are of the understanding that, during the last two weeks of the window, Juventus would be prepared to accept around €12/15m [£10.3/12.8m] for his services.

Salary requirements, likewise, could very well follow suit and tumble. The player’s demands were once considerable (at €8m-per-year [£6.8m]), however, his negotiating power has decreased significantly in light of his changed squad status.

Where does the Premier League stand on Federico Chiesa?

Premier League interest is, admittedly, somewhat tentative at this current stage. Tottenham had seemed to be on the verge of making an offer for Chiesa, though there has yet to be any concrete movement of this kind. Likewise, as far as other rumoured suitors in Chelsea and Liverpool – which Fali Ramadani has shared details with – are concerned.

The Italian’s agent is now understood to be attempting to court interest from English top-flight outfits outside the Big Six. The goal is to secure a considerable salary and contract length of at least 4-5 years.

In Italy, there is some interest. Currently Inter Milan (only on a free transfer in 2025), Roma and Napoli remain attentive to the player’s situation. Though, for the time being, they remain unlikely to offer the kind of figures that would please Chiesa.

Having not accepted a contract renewal with Juventus (offered at the end of May), the 26-year-old’s future looks set to remain complicated.