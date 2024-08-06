23-year-old La Liga ace keen on Liverpool move

Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is keen on joining Premier League giants Liverpool.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s future has been up in the air since the start of the transfer window. While he is back at Valencia for the pre-season, there is no certainty that he will still be around when the window closes at the end of the month.

There is interest in his services from clubs across Europe and according to a report from COPE, the Georgian international is keen on joining Liverpool. While he still has three years left on his deal with the Spanish club, they are ready to sanction his departure in a deal worth €35-40 million.

The Reds are interested in the services of Mamardashvili as they consider him to be an ideal long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. The Brazilian shot-stopper has been linked with a big-money move to the Middle East. If he does end up leaving in this window, the Valencia goalkeeper could come in as a replacement.

Even if Alisson does end up continuing at Anfield, Liverpool could still make a move for Mamardashvili. The Reds believe the 23-year-old is the perfect fit for their plans moving ahead. They also have an advantage in their pursuit, as both he and the Reds’ number one goalkeeper share the same agent.

Mamardashvili keen on Liverpool move

Liverpool are keen on signing him and the player is also attracted by the opportunity to play for the Reds. But, he will only leave Valencia for a starting role elsewhere. As a result, Liverpool could look at the option to sign him and loan him out as long as Alisson Becker continues to be their number one. But, they could face serious competition from Atletico Madrid who are also looking at the Georgian as a long-term replacement for Jan Oblak.