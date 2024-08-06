Arsenal are ‘very active’ to sign world class attacker who could be their final missing piece

The Premier League season is about to start in less than two weeks and Arsenal still have a lot of business to do this summer.

The Gunners have made the signing of goalkeeper David Raya permanent and they have managed to sign defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer.

Their transfer business is far from finished with manager Mikel Arteta eyeing a move for a striker as well to solve the issues his squad faced last season.

The North Londoners battled hard against Manchester City in the Premier League title race but they ended up short once again.

In order to fight for the league title again and topple the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Man City, the Gunners are ‘very active’ in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Sweden international scored 43 goals in all competitions last season and his fine form has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Gunners used Kai Havertz as their striker for most part of the season as Gabriel Jesus faced form and fitness issues at the club.

Despite Havertz doing well for the team, the Gunners lacked a ruthless presence upfront and someone like Gyokeres, who is a natural goal scorer, can provide that.

Arsenal will have to pay a premium to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal would have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the striker but he could be their missing link in the team and could provide the same impact as Erling Haaland did at Man City.

The Gunners have a solid defense and midfield and the only thing they need is a prolific attacker.

Gyokeres could be the ideal signing for them and it would send a message to Man City that the North Londoners mean business.

The Gunners have identified Gyokeres as an alternative to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, another attacker they have been paired with all summer.